Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -11.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.19 and a high of $61.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $45.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $45.88, the stock is 3.56% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -3.49% off its SMA200. ALK registered -14.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 20550 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 155.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.15% and -25.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.78M, and float is at 126.36M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON ANDREW R, the company’s EVP AND CCO. SEC filings show that HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10877.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) sold a total of 2,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $44.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14152.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, TACKETT SHANE R (EVP AND CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $46.97 for $93940.0. The insider now directly holds 9,966 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -20.61% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -16.34% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -11.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.