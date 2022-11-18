AMETEK Inc. (AME) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is -6.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.17 and a high of $148.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $138.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $146.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.81% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.24% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.03, the stock is 5.45% and 12.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 11.54% off its SMA200. AME registered -2.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.27%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $32.12B and $6.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.24 and Fwd P/E is 23.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.01% and -6.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.50M, and float is at 228.56M with Short Float at 0.90%.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZAPICO DAVID A, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that ZAPICO DAVID A sold 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $139.49 per share for a total of $18.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Burke William Joseph (Executive VP – CFO) sold a total of 6,271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $140.77 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90029.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, MONTGOMERY THOMAS M (SR. VP. – COMPTROLLER) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $140.27 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 19,107 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 0.32% up over the past 12 months and Amphenol Corporation (APH) that is -7.03% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -9.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.