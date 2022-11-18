Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is 12.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.91, the stock is 1.75% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 7.13% off its SMA200. AM registered 4.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.13%.

The stock witnessed a 5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.41%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $894.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.45% and -5.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 368.20% this year

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.46M, and float is at 321.50M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 299,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $10.23 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95501.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 250,996 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 213,081 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 9.96% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is 10.84% higher over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 33.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.