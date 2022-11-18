Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -68.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.11 and a high of $448.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $129.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.58%.

Currently trading at $121.69, the stock is -26.23% and -39.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -5.86% at the moment leaves the stock -47.46% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -72.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.36%.

The stock witnessed a -35.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.82%, and is -13.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $30.76B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.89. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.64% and -72.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Atlassian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 145.95M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 525 insider transactions have happened at Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 524 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $132.10 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $132.10 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $142.74 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 267,034 shares of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -1.84% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -70.53% lower over the same period.