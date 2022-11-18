Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is 0.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.49 and a high of $40.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATHM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is 2.02% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -6.30% off its SMA200. ATHM registered -14.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.07%.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.12%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has around 5518 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $938.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.92 and Fwd P/E is 1.72. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -27.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Analyst Forecasts

Autohome Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.50% this year

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.60M, and float is at 68.46M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading -36.88% down over the past 12 months and TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) that is -26.40% lower over the same period.