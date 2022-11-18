Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is -28.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.81 and a high of $37.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXSL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $23.84, the stock is 1.41% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -5.59% off its SMA200. BXSL registered -23.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.81%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.54 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Distance from 52-week low is 9.30% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.82M, and float is at 159.64M with Short Float at 0.25%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall Brad, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Marshall Brad bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $24.98 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Bass Robert J (Trustee) bought a total of 2,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $28.77 per share for $71493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10926.0 shares of the BXSL stock.