Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Volatility At 3.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is 24.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.68 and a high of $112.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $106.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -11.15% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.59, the stock is -0.37% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 17.00% off its SMA200. BAH registered 18.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.62%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.66%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $14.98B and $8.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.79 and Fwd P/E is 21.59. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.54% and -6.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.27M, and float is at 129.93M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Elizabeth M, the company’s EVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Thompson Elizabeth M sold 7,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21465.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Crowe Richard (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14278.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Barnes Melody C (Director) disposed off 1,806 shares at an average price of $92.94 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 16,792 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -11.76% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -22.97% lower over the same period. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 20.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.