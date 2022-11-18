Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is -35.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.71 and a high of $209.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $135.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99%.

Currently trading at $133.62, the stock is 2.20% and -5.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. CCI registered -27.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.82%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $57.12B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.93 and Fwd P/E is 35.29. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.79% and -36.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 430.76M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12703.0 shares.

Crown Castle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Thornton Matthew III (Director) bought a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $123.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5761.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 699 shares at an average price of $173.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -26.23% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 1.50% higher over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 26.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.