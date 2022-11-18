Cummins Inc. (CMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 13.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $254.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $249.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $257.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.3% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.84% lower than the price target low of $209.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $248.38, the stock is 3.51% and 10.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 17.46% off its SMA200. CMI registered 7.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.03%.

The stock witnessed a 10.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.66%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 59900 employees, a market worth around $34.17B and $26.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.79% and -2.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.10M, and float is at 140.43M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ChangDiaz Franklin R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ChangDiaz Franklin R sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $249.34 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1642.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Di Leo Allen Bruno V (Director) sold a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $250.30 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7431.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) disposed off 2,442 shares at an average price of $251.76 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 16,348 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 13.53% higher over the past 12 months.