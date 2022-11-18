DXC Technology Company (DXC) Volatility At 2.52%, Should You Add A Position?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -11.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.65 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.92% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.36, the stock is -0.81% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -5.26% off its SMA200. DXC registered -11.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.32%.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.37%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $15.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.25 and Fwd P/E is 6.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -28.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.80% this year

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.96M, and float is at 228.71M with Short Float at 3.62%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $29.39 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52092.0 shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 17,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $28.70 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 53,831 shares at an average price of $36.68 for $1.97 million. The insider now directly holds 162,310 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -22.97% down over the past 12 months.