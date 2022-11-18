Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Volatility At 11.68%, Should You Add A Position?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is -17.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $7.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -85.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 26.02% and 46.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 35.90% off its SMA200. EVLV registered -45.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.81%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 45.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.52%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.68% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $555.56M and $33.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.67% and -49.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.62M, and float is at 104.40M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Charlton Kevin M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Charlton Kevin M. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $30960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.72 per share for $37195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $29137.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).