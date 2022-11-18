Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is -6.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.44 and a high of $49.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQUA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.06% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.91, the stock is 14.24% and 20.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 14.24% off its SMA200. AQUA registered -8.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.10%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.29 and Fwd P/E is 43.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.25% and -11.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.34M, and float is at 120.12M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhambri Nick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $45.08 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23765.0 shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Bhambri Nick (Director) sold a total of 37,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $45.01 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23765.0 shares of the AQUA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Fages Herve (Executive Vice President) disposed off 20,438 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 41,315 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA).