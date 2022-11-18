Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is 5.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $18.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.96, the stock is -0.45% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 8.93% off its SMA200. FULT registered 8.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.73%.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.28%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $774.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.95% and -6.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.49M, and float is at 165.86M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Etter Steven S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Etter Steven S sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $18.61 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Snyder Angela M (Sr Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $18.23 per share for $87835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33246.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Snyder Angela M (Sr Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,138 shares at an average price of $17.53 for $72551.0. The insider now directly holds 37,490 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 15.09% up over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is 7.75% higher over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -21.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.