Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.37 and a high of $146.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $90.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.46% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.79, the stock is 4.39% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. GRMN registered -37.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.91%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.53%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $16.95B and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.88% and -38.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.67M, and float is at 153.36M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEMBLE CLIFTON A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 19,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Straub Philip (EVP, Man. Director – Aviation) sold a total of 203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $86.35 per share for $17536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, PEMBLE CLIFTON A (President and CEO) disposed off 9,550 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 135,950 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.80% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -33.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.