Here are the top Institutional holders of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) shares

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is -19.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.20 and a high of $38.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $29.24, the stock is 14.81% and 24.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 19.24% off its SMA200. ALGM registered -11.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.44%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 39.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.12%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has around 4036 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $842.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.09 and Fwd P/E is 23.37. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.27% and -23.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 557.40% this year

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.64M, and float is at 87.51M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doogue Michael, the company’s SVP, CTO. SEC filings show that Doogue Michael sold 24,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $29.25 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Doogue Michael (SVP, CTO) sold a total of 9,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $28.76 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ALGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Doogue Michael (SVP, CTO) disposed off 26,665 shares at an average price of $28.81 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 192,054 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -46.42% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -10.10% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -33.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.