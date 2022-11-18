Here are the top Institutional holders of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is -69.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 8.82% and -17.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -41.70% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -78.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.25%, and is -17.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.18% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $252.19M and $198.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.21% and -78.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.17M, and float is at 40.72M with Short Float at 13.40%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Behnen Cathy, the company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Behnen Cathy sold 6,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $14227.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Cherukupalli Nagendra (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold a total of 12,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $2.25 per share for $28946.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.97 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Morris Robert Phelps (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,545 shares at an average price of $2.26 for $17052.0. The insider now directly holds 221,579 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 0.67% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is -22.80% lower over the same period.