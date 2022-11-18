Here are the top Institutional holders of KB Home (KBH) shares

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -33.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.29% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.83, the stock is 3.48% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.57% off its SMA200. KBH registered -31.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a 11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.49 and Fwd P/E is 3.93. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -40.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.49M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 9.94%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z, the company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -29.25% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -18.18% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -19.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.