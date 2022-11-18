Here are the top Institutional holders of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is -22.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.95 and a high of $73.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.16% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.87, the stock is 9.22% and 13.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. KLIC registered -24.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.37%.

The stock witnessed a 24.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has around 2854 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 12.33. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.38% and -36.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 600.30% this year

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.98M, and float is at 56.47M with Short Float at 12.18%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chylak Robert Nestor, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Chylak Robert Nestor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $38.12 per share for a total of $46811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26928.0 shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Chylak Robert Nestor (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $38.71 per share for $80710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21052.0 shares of the KLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Chylak Robert Nestor (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,809 shares at an average price of $37.79 for $68362.0. The insider now directly holds 23,137 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -32.31% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -7.50% lower over the same period.