Here are the top Institutional holders of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is -88.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $9.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -50.10% and -56.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.39 million and changing -40.16% at the moment leaves the stock -80.75% off its SMA200. ZEV registered -92.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.66%.

The stock witnessed a -52.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.85%, and is -46.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.03% over the week and 13.29% over the month.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $52.63M and $24.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.20. Distance from 52-week low is -39.06% and -93.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.90% this year

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.75M, and float is at 41.46M with Short Float at 22.68%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosella Holdings Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 570,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.87 million shares of the ZEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 466,574 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,442,466 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV).