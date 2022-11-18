Here are the top Institutional holders of OmniAb Inc. (OABI) shares

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is -71.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -43.34% and -64.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 16.73% at the moment leaves the stock -70.02% off its SMA200. OABI registered a loss of -71.43% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -68.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.71%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.65% over the week and 22.37% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $288.52M and $38.38M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.74% and -72.76% from its 52-week high.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Analyst Forecasts

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.53M, and float is at 92.78M with Short Float at 0.21%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cochran Jennifer R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cochran Jennifer R. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $92928.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55226.0 shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Boyce Sarah (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $2.92 per share for $43800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36000.0 shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Boyce Sarah (Director) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $2.74 for $57597.0. The insider now directly holds 21,000 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).