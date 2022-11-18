Here are the top Institutional holders of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) shares

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is -38.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $695.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $412.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.62%.

Currently trading at $400.58, the stock is 2.93% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -15.00% off its SMA200. NOW registered -41.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.13%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.89%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 16881 employees, a market worth around $79.76B and $6.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 405.04 and Fwd P/E is 43.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.87% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.40% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.04M, and float is at 201.35M with Short Float at 1.68%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 268 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 203 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canney Jacqueline P, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Canney Jacqueline P sold 504 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $396.47 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 892.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Smith Paul John (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $396.26 per share for $53099.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1987.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Caimi Lara (Chief Customer & Partner Ofc) disposed off 726 shares at an average price of $416.03 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 43 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -51.40% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -16.92% lower over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is -8.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.