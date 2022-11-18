Here are the top Institutional holders of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) shares

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is 24.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is 11.63% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 36.62% off its SMA200. GEO registered 4.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.29%.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.10%, and is 13.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.33 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.98% and -0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.15M, and float is at 118.21M with Short Float at 17.12%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading 4.66% up over the past 12 months.