Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) is 8.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $16.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -2.56% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. FBP registered 4.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.75%.

The stock witnessed a -4.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

First BanCorp. (FBP) has around 3075 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $827.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.38% and -9.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.40%).

First BanCorp. (FBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First BanCorp. (FBP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First BanCorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.90% this year

First BanCorp. (FBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.24M, and float is at 181.27M with Short Float at 3.69%.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at First BanCorp. (FBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIVERA NAYDA, the company’s EVP and CRO. SEC filings show that RIVERA NAYDA sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $15.81 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

First BanCorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Frye Daniel Edward (Director) sold a total of 3,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $15.84 per share for $48169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20741.0 shares of the FBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, ALEMAN AURELIO (President and CEO) disposed off 4,751 shares at an average price of $15.13 for $71893.0. The insider now directly holds 1,067,159 shares of First BanCorp. (FBP).

First BanCorp. (FBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -24.54% down over the past 12 months and Popular Inc. (BPOP) that is -17.59% lower over the same period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is 5.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.