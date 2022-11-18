Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is 31.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.36 and a high of $54.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -129.39% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.76, the stock is 8.45% and 19.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 24.11% off its SMA200. HALO registered 43.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.35%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $580.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.31. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.24% and -3.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 200.60% this year

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.53M, and float is at 133.74M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torley Helen, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $52.15 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Torley Helen (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $53.90 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the HALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, LaBrosse Nicole (SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $53.81 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 4,045 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.13% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 7.09% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -13.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.