Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 12.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $351.20 and a high of $571.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $517.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66%.

Currently trading at $520.26, the stock is -3.71% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 11.07% off its SMA200. HUM registered 18.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.43%.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.08%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 95500 employees, a market worth around $69.57B and $91.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.60 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.14% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.57M, and float is at 126.37M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fleming William Kevin, the company’s Seg Pres, Pharmacy Sol & CCAO. SEC filings show that Fleming William Kevin sold 11,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $565.61 per share for a total of $6.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2542.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Ventura Joseph C (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $565.27 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3701.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Wheatley Timothy Alan (Segment President, Retail) disposed off 22,570 shares at an average price of $566.21 for $12.78 million. The insider now directly holds 3,122 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 11.02% higher over the same period. Chubb Limited (CB) is 9.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.