Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is -40.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $428.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $231.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.11% off its average median price target of $245.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.81% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -49.79% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $224.68, the stock is -0.60% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -40.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.67%.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.82%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $34.96B and $4.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.14. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -47.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aravanis Alexander, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Aravanis Alexander sold 361 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $218.00 per share for a total of $78698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2857.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Hoyt Aimee L (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,294 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $223.65 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3418.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $223.65 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 40,112 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -19.59% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -39.58% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is -1.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.