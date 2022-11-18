Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU)

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 18.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $27.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $13.05, the stock is -15.49% and -15.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -22.22% off its SMA200. LXU registered 28.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.92%.

The stock witnessed a -19.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.25%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 545 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $858.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.62 and Fwd P/E is 4.53. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.62% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 57.09M with Short Float at 3.85%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $207.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.45 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, LSB Funding LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds 17,650,000 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -2.07% down over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is -17.74% lower over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 4.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.