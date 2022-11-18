HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) is -42.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is -21.59% and -35.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -38.19% off its SMA200. HRT registered -49.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.17%.

The stock witnessed a -43.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.53%, and is 12.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has around 2760 employees, a market worth around $768.86M and $829.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.10. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.93% and -53.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.90% this year

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.46M, and float is at 67.56M with Short Float at 1.40%.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carey James D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carey James D bought 62,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $9.42 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.47 million shares.

HireRight Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC (Director) bought a total of 62,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $9.42 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.96 million shares of the HRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC (Director) acquired 467,884 shares at an average price of $14.92 for $6.98 million. The insider now directly holds 11,918,705 shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT).

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 11.22% up over the past 12 months and First Advantage Corporation (FA) that is -37.39% lower over the same period. Sterling Check Corp. (STER) is -50.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.