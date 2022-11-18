Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Volatility At 4.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is -31.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $31.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $18.53, the stock is 2.41% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -16.15% off its SMA200. INSM registered -38.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.31%.

The stock witnessed a -1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.26%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 613 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $242.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.92% and -40.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.40%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.48M, and float is at 133.50M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAROKY MELVIN MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAROKY MELVIN MD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $17.70 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15900.0 shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that SHAROKY MELVIN MD (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $17.53 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, LEE LEO (Director) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $17.69 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 98,265 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 39.94% up over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 64.62% higher over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 1.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.