Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Volatility At 4.05%, Should You Add A Position?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is -5.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.18 and a high of $82.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBKR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.48% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.73% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.99, the stock is -3.95% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 16.87% off its SMA200. IBKR registered 1.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.42%.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.62%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has around 2752 employees, a market worth around $33.85B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.71% and -9.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.82M, and float is at 99.75M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 110 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frank Thomas AJ, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Frank Thomas AJ sold 18,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $76.02 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $75.99 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the IBKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Frank Thomas AJ (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $73.62 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 169,847 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -4.32% down over the past 12 months and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is -33.00% lower over the same period. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -7.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.