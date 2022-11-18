Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is 86.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.49 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.36% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.65% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.77, the stock is 0.59% and 11.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.95% off its SMA200. MTDR registered 65.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.76%.

The stock witnessed a 5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.41%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.02 and Fwd P/E is 7.41. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.34% and -6.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.10% this year

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.14M, and float is at 111.12M with Short Float at 7.77%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $51.51 per share for a total of $10302.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27963.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Macalik Robert T (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $35.50 per share for $53250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28675.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Adams Craig N (EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $35.55 for $71100.0. The insider now directly holds 169,784 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 69.90% up over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 27.15% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 94.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.