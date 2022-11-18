New Big Money Means Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) is -51.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.93 and a high of $55.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.13% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.86% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.24, the stock is -7.40% and -10.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -29.90% off its SMA200. FRG registered -43.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.49%.

The stock witnessed a -6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.66%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has around 9119 employees, a market worth around $941.45M and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.07% and -54.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 700.90% this year

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.94M, and float is at 26.09M with Short Float at 18.01%.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laurence Andrew M, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Laurence Andrew M bought 109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $31.64 per share for a total of $3449.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Franchise Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that KAHN BRIAN RANDALL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $37.50 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.86 million shares of the FRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Cozza Patrick A (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $85000.0. The insider now directly holds 34,814 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (FRG).