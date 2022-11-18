New Big Money Means G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is -16.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -22.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.55, the stock is -9.68% and -27.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. GTHX registered -37.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.24%.

The stock witnessed a -17.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.25%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $361.32M and $46.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.66% and -51.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.80M, and float is at 39.03M with Short Float at 19.29%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Velleca Mark A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Velleca Mark A. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $11.70 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Velleca Mark A. (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Malik Rajesh (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $15.71 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 73,207 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.13% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -61.60% lower over the same period.