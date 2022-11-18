New Big Money Means Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.52 and a high of $249.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $227.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $226.45, the stock is 6.41% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 11.60% off its SMA200. ITW registered -6.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.77%.

The stock witnessed a 17.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.97%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $68.89B and $15.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 24.29. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.50% and -9.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.80M, and float is at 306.16M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larsen Michael M, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Larsen Michael M sold 51,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $228.01 per share for a total of $11.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36602.0 shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Schlitz Lei Zhang (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $205.34 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7803.0 shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 148,789 shares at an average price of $231.44 for $34.44 million. The insider now directly holds 203,032 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -30.65% down over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is -12.46% lower over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is -7.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.