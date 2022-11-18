New Big Money Means MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is -56.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.77 and a high of $181.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $74.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.22% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.26% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.08, the stock is -2.22% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -33.40% off its SMA200. MKSI registered -54.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.32%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.78%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.92% and -58.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.51M, and float is at 62.77M with Short Float at 2.50%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moloney Jacqueline F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $84.14 per share for a total of $18932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10134.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Mora Elizabeth (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $96.72 per share for $19344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16093.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, CANNONE PETER III (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $120.06 for $30014.0. The insider now directly holds 3,142 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -50.15% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -53.08% lower over the same period. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is -39.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.