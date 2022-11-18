New Big Money Means nVent Electric plc (NVT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $39.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.57% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.69, the stock is 5.48% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 13.39% off its SMA200. NVT registered 2.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.00%.

The stock witnessed a 17.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.20%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $6.52B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.55% and -3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nVent Electric plc (NVT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 677.80% this year

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.50M, and float is at 165.38M with Short Float at 0.86%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruzynski Joseph A., the company’s President of Enclosures. SEC filings show that Ruzynski Joseph A. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $39.22 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24194.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that BURRIS JERRY W (Director) sold a total of 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $36.84 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40621.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Zawoyski Sara E (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,591 shares at an average price of $36.88 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 43,927 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).