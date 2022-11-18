New Big Money Means Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is 21.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $92.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POST stock was last observed hovering at around $89.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.42% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.61, the stock is 1.83% and 3.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.02% off its SMA200. POST registered 29.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.64%.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.72%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has around 10735 employees, a market worth around $5.54B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 31.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.31% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.40M, and float is at 53.76M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Post Holdings Inc. (POST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN ELLEN F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN ELLEN F sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $81.60 per share for a total of $20400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9272.0 shares.

Post Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that CURL GREGORY L (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $82.11 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15907.0 shares of the POST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, GROTE ROBERT E (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $78.91 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 8,987 shares of Post Holdings Inc. (POST).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 9.84% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -50.05% lower over the same period. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is 5.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.