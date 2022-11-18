NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -28.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -3.92% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -27.10% off its SMA200. NGL registered -45.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%.

The stock witnessed a 4.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.75%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $169.87M and $8.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.88% and -53.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.70M, and float is at 122.31M with Short Float at 0.39%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.69 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $15107.0. The insider now directly holds 2,588,615 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 57.77% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is 8.91% higher over the same period.