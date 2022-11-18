Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $340.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $309.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.23%.

Currently trading at $304.14, the stock is 4.53% and 12.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 10.39% off its SMA200. PH registered -7.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.83%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $38.39B and $16.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.98% and -10.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.43M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonti Joseph R, the company’s VP, General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Leonti Joseph R sold 7,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $303.89 per share for a total of $2.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17427.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Malone Robert W (VP & President-Filtration Grp.) sold a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $300.72 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7633.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Czaja Mark T (VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off.) disposed off 1,041 shares at an average price of $288.36 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 937 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -16.16% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is -2.71% lower over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is -6.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.