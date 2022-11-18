Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 48.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $19.98, the stock is -12.85% and -10.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 45.37% off its SMA200. PLRX registered 22.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 291.00%.

The stock witnessed a -12.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.01%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $988.81M and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 403.91% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 45.44M with Short Float at 8.15%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lefebvre Eric, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Lefebvre Eric sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $25.05 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $22.54 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59273.0 shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) disposed off 12,498 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 59,273 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 29.66% up over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 10.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.