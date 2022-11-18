Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Volatility At 10.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) is -63.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $16.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is -0.52% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. RXT registered -69.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.77%.

The stock witnessed a 22.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.67%, and is -16.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $3.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.92. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.78% and -70.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.80M, and float is at 205.31M with Short Float at 6.74%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.73% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -46.55% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -22.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.