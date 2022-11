Reed’s Inc. (REED) Volatility At 10.39%, Should You Add A Position?

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) is -72.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -23.57% and -30.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -52.31% off its SMA200. REED registered -80.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.10%.

The stock witnessed a -25.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.74%, and is -20.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $11.49M and $52.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.19% and -81.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.30%).

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.62M, and float is at 96.15M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Reed’s Inc. (REED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is -11.99% lower over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is -11.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.