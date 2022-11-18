Which institution holds the most shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 15.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $17.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATAT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53%.

Currently trading at $14.92, the stock is 15.37% and 15.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 30.99% at the moment leaves the stock 15.37% off its SMA200.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (ATAT) has around 3145 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 99.47. Distance from 52-week low is 35.43% and -12.49% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 130.41M, and Short Float at -.