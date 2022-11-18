Which institution holds the most shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) is -51.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $2.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 50.78% and 46.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 15.29% at the moment leaves the stock 4.79% off its SMA200. FRSX registered -69.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.93%.

The stock witnessed a 64.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.91%, and is 65.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.87% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $51.50M and $0.37M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.81% and -71.62% from its 52-week high.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Analyst Forecasts

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.57M, and float is at 64.57M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -18.39% down over the past 12 months.