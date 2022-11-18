Which institution holds the most shares in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is -35.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.59 and a high of $731.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $455.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.78% off its average median price target of $404.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.65% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -53.72% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $461.16, the stock is 9.66% and 16.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -1.36% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -26.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.32%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 39.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.28%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $60.96B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.93% and -36.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.89M, and float is at 136.03M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahmed Sohail U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ahmed Sohail U sold 0 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $432.71 per share for a total of $46.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2131.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Bettinger Douglas R (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold a total of 34,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $439.11 per share for $15.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97821.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Meikle Scott Gerald (Senior Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $523.22 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 20,425 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -51.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.