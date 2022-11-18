Which institution holds the most shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -96.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -4.40% and -20.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -85.14% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -97.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.64%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.38%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.46% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.65% and -97.52% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.54M, and float is at 57.50M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $34200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24235.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.24 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TNXP stock.