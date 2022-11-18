Which Institutions Own Shares In Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is -19.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $60.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.44% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.83, the stock is 9.42% and 13.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 5.41% off its SMA200. BSY registered -34.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.25%.

The stock witnessed a 16.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $11.16B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.15 and Fwd P/E is 43.63. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.53% and -35.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.12M, and float is at 218.59M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bentley Barry J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bentley Barry J. sold 63,218 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.28 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 26,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $37.00 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.57 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 87,531 shares at an average price of $36.07 for $3.16 million. The insider now directly holds 8,592,671 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).