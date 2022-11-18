Which Institutions Own Shares In Genpact Limited (G)?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -18.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $44.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.29% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.07, the stock is -7.25% and -5.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -3.10% off its SMA200. G registered -16.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.01%.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.21%, and is -6.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $4.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.30% and -20.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.86M, and float is at 169.50M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindstrom Carol, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lindstrom Carol sold 2,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $45.37 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19505.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Tyagarajan N. V. (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $46.51 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Tyagarajan N. V. (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $48.24 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 644,377 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -22.97% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 23.74% higher over the same period.