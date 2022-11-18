Which Institutions Own Shares In Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is -41.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.56 and a high of $63.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $30.95, the stock is 12.39% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -18.49% off its SMA200. HASI registered -49.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.27%.

The stock witnessed a 33.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.43%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $235.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.58% and -51.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.72M, and float is at 86.26M with Short Float at 10.99%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARDISANA LIZABETH A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARDISANA LIZABETH A bought 825 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $30.80 per share for a total of $25406.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 825.0 shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that OSGOOD STEVEN G (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $32.10 per share for $32100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29281.0 shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, OSBORNE RICHARD J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $28.58 for $28580.0. The insider now directly holds 35,645 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -10.50% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -45.05% lower over the same period. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is -0.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.