Which Institutions Own Shares In Immersion Corporation (IMMR)?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is 26.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.24, the stock is 28.84% and 30.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 34.87% off its SMA200. IMMR registered -0.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.91%.

The stock witnessed a 41.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.86%, and is 34.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $236.89M and $32.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.08 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.16% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.20% this year

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.62M, and float is at 32.47M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Akerman Aaron, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Akerman Aaron sold 873 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $5238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33171.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that MARTIN WILLIAM C (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 13,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $5.79 per share for $78727.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, MARTIN WILLIAM C (Chief Strategy Officer) acquired 16,243 shares at an average price of $5.79 for $94086.0. The insider now directly holds 681,015 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading -7.20% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 15.86% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -7.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.